Iran reports 11,064 new COVID-19 cases, 5,844,589 in total

Iran's health ministry on Friday reported 11,064 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,844,589.

The pandemic also claimed 165 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 124,928, said the update by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

A total of 5,388,496 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 4,422 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Friday, 50,373,488 Iranians have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 28,291,777 of them have taken two jabs.

The report added that 34,551,206 tests have so far been carried out across the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor