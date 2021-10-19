Iran's president voices concern over IS militants in Af

Tehran, Oct 19 Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has expressed concern about the presence of the Islamic State (IS) militants in Afghanistan, state TV reported.

"The increasing number of terrorist acts, which are conducted in line with Washington's destabilising strategy in Afghanistan, indicate the expansion of the circle of terrorist measures in this country," Raisi made the remarks in the cabinet meeting on Monday.

He referred to recent terrorist bombings at a mosque in Afghanistan's southern city of Kandahar, saying that "such attacks are carried out with the purpose of creating discord, war and religious bloodshed", Xinhua news agency reported.

The rulers of Afghanistan are expected to fulfill their responsibility to ensure the nation's security, Raisi was quoted as saying.

Iran's Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that Tehran will host a ministerial meeting on the situation of Afghanistan in near future.

