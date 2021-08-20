IS poses steady threat globally, says UN counter-terrorism chief

The threat posed by the Islamic State (IS) to international peace and security has remained significant and steady over the past six months, raising serious international concerns, said the UN counter-terrorism chief on Thursday (local time).

"Da'esh (IS) has continued to exploit the disruption, grievances and development setbacks caused by the (COVID-19) pandemic to regroup, recruit new followers and intensify its activities both online and on the ground," UN Undersecretary-General Vladimir Voronkov told the Security Council during a briefing.

Its core in Iraq and Syria has still access to significant, hidden financial reserves, estimated between 25 million and 50 million US dollars, said Voronkov, who heads the UN Counter-Terrorism Office.

The IS has decentralised its governance further and the additional autonomy, capacity, and confidence gained by its regional affiliates could provide the group new options, he said.

Lockdowns related to COVID-19 in many areas were more comprehensive in early 2021 than in 2020, he noted, believing attacks have been planned for when restrictions ease.

He warned of an increased, near-term threat of attacks by lone actors or small groups inspired and possibly directed remotely by the IS, including online.

Voronkov called for "cooperative measures between and within countries" to counter the terrorist threat online.

The IS remains focused on reconstituting its capabilities in Iraq and Syria, and organized in small cells hiding in desert and rural areas to wage insurgencies, while crossing the borders between countries to avoid capture, he said.

He pointed out that a comprehensive solution is needed to address the situation of thousands of individuals with alleged links to the IS in Iraq and Syria, who could shape the regional and global terrorist threat landscape over the medium to long term.

He reiterated the UN secretary-general's call on member states for the voluntary repatriation of all concerned individuals, in line with international law and with the consent of relevant governments. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor