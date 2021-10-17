ISKCON members sing 'bhajan', hold protests outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata

Members of ISKCON sang 'bhajans' and held protests outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata on Sunday following the incident where an ISKCON temple in Noakhali, Bangladesh was vandalised and a devotee killed by a mob.

Radharaman Das, Vice-President of ISKCON, Kolkata said that they will continue to hold protests until the guilty are punished.

"Cycle of violence in Bangladesh in past few days hasn't stopped. There was a dance of death inside the ISKCON temple on Friday. ISKCON will continue to protest outside Bangladesh High Commissions across the world until the guilty are punished," Radharaman told ANI.

On Saturday, Radharaman Das had condemned the attack on the ISKCON temple in Bangladesh and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to end the cycle of violence.

Radharaman Das had said, "We called PM residence and requested his secretary to inform PM that he should speak with Bangladesh PM to end this cycle of violence. Yesterday, around 500 mobs entered our temple premises and broke deities, brutally injured devotees. Two of them died."

"We've written a letter to United Nations and appealed them to condemn this and send a delegation to Bangladesh," he had said.

On Friday, a mob allegedly attacked an ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali district and according to the community, one of its members was killed.

"It is with great grief that we share the news of an ISKCON member, Partha Das, who was brutally killed yesterday by a mob of over 200 people. His body was found in a pond next to the temple. We call on the Govt of Bangladesh for immediate action in this regard," the official Twitter handle of the ISKCON community said.

( With inputs from ANI )

