Israel reports 7,445 new COVID-19 cases

Israel's ministry on Sunday reported 7,445 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 1,221,713.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel rose by four to 7,511, the ministry added.

The total recoveries from the virus climbed to 1,130,393 after 3,053 newly recovered cases were recorded. Active cases stood at 83,809.The number of people who have received the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Israel hit over 6.06 million, or 64.5 percent of its total population, while over 5.57 million have taken two doses and over 3.04 million have got three jabs, according to the ministry.

( With inputs from ANI )

