Israel, UAE tech defence companies to develop unmanned surface vessels

The state-owned company Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and the United Arab Emirates' advanced technology defence group EDGE on Thursday announced an agreement to jointly develop advanced unmanned surface vessels (USVs).

The autonomous vessels will include autonomous systems, robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to enable distributed maritime applications and advanced operational capabilities, the joint announcement said.

Military applications for the USV include intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, border and littoral zone patrol, maritime security operations, mine detection and sweeping, submarine detection and anti-submarine warfare, and deployment platform for vertical take-off and landing vehicles.

It can also be customized for commercial applications such as oceanography, pollution monitoring, oil and gas exploration, transportation of materials, search and rescue, and firefighting.

In March, both companies announced an agreement to develop an advanced system against unmanned aircraft systems.

Israel and the UAE signed a historic normalization agreement in September 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

