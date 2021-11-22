Israeli PM sets goal to vaccinate children aged 5-11
By ANI | Published: November 22, 2021 12:33 AM2021-11-22T00:33:28+5:302021-11-22T00:40:11+5:30
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that the country's goal is to vaccinate 50 percent of children aged 5-11 by the end of December.
The remark was made in a meeting between Bennett and general managers of the country's four health maintenance organizations, a spokesperson for Bennett said in a statement.
The managers informed Bennett of the preparation for vaccination rollout for the children.
The move came after the Israeli health ministry decided to approve Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for younger children earlier this month. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
