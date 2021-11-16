Isreal join hands with NGO to facilitate Cancer detection in Indian women

Israel has joined hands with an Indian Non-Government Organisation (NGO) to facilitate cancer detection in underprivileged women in India.

The team in partnership with Khushii NGO and Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute is working to spread awareness about the preventive measures that could be taken against cancer like diseases, newly appointed Israel envoy to India Naor Gilon informed.

"The idea here is that we are bringing four gynaecologists from Israel, putting them in two different separate camps in the south and north of Delhi in less privileged neighbourhoods in order to do tests for women," Gilon told ANI.

The team will also spread awareness among women, to take care of their bodies and to take preventive medicine, Gilon said adding that "cancer today, especially breast cancer, is something that if you detect early enough, it's in many cases a curable and early detection is critical".

The envoy also informed that Israel could bring more such delegates in the future if the need is felt.

"I think that the knowledge and the know-how are here it's more creating the momentum if it will be needed in the future. I'm sure we will find the ability to bring more delegations like this one," the envoy said on whether if more delegates from Israel will join the team.

Khushii foundation was set up by cricketing icon, Kapil Dev, in 2003, to help children transform their lives through education.

The foundation is also working in the development of the lives of underprivileged women in India.

While talking to ANI, the envoy also informed that India and Israel are working closely to finalise the Free Trade Agreement between both countries by June.

"I really hope we can do that [finalise the agreement] because free trade agreement can help both sides, it can help trade between the country's exchange of expert workers and other things," the envoy said.

India and Israel are negotiating a Free Trade Agreement. The first round of negotiation was held in New Delhi on May 26, 2010. Eight Rounds have been held since.

A Free trade Agreement (FTA) is an agreement between two or more countries where the countries agree on certain obligations that affect trade in goods and services, and protections for investors and intellectual property rights, among other topics, International Trade Administration informed.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor