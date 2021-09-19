Jaishankar holds discussions on Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific with Saudi FM
September 19, 2021
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held a meeting with visiting Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan and exchanged views on Afghanistan, the Gulf and Indo-Pacific.
Both leaders discussed cooperation in the political and security issues of the two countries.
Jaishankar said in a tweet, "A cordial and productive meeting with Saudi FM HH @Faisalbinfarhan. Discussed our cooperation in the political, security and socio-cultural pillars of our strategic partnership. Very useful exchange of views on Afghanistan, the Gulf and the Indo-Pacific."
On Sunday, Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in New Delhi on a three-day visit. During his visit, he will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 20.
