Jaishankar meets Mongolian counterpart, discusses development partnership
By ANI | Published: October 12, 2021 06:20 PM2021-10-12T18:20:25+5:302021-10-12T18:30:18+5:30
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Tuesday met his Mongolian counterpart Battsetseg Batmunkh and discussed "development partnership".
He assured that India will always remain a strong spiritual neighbour.
"Delighted to meet my new Mongolian colleague @BattsetsegBatm2. Discussed our strong development partnership. India will always remain a strong spiritual neighbour," Jaishankar tweeted.
On Monday, Jaishankar arrived at Nur-Sultan and participated in Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures (CICA) Ministerial 2021 on Tuesday.
Jaishankar began his Kazakhstan visit with a bilateral meeting with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov.
Established in 1999, CICA is a forum aimed at enhancing cooperation through elaborating multilateral approaches towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.
It currently has 27 member states and 9 observer states and 5 observer organisations India is a member of CICA since its inception in 1999 and has been actively participating in various activities conducted under the aegis of CICA.
( With inputs from ANI )
