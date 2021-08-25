Jaishankar, UK counterpart discuss Afghanistan in second phone call since Taliban takeover

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke to British counterpart Dominic Raab and discussed developments in Afghanistan.

The was the second phone call between the two in the last 10 days and since the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

"Spoke to UK Foreign Secretary @Dominicraab this afternoon. Our conversation focused on developments in Afghanistan," Jaishankar tweeted.

The call comes at a time when several countries including India and UK are evacuating their citizens from Afghanistan.

Last Wednesday, Jaishankar and Raab exchanged views on Afghanistan developments and the immediate challenges.

"Welcome the conversation today with UK Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab. Exchanged views on the Afghanistan developments and the immediate challenges," Jaishankar, who was then on a four-day visit to the US had tweeted.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul and took control of the presidential palace.

Efforts are being made to maintain stability in Afghanistan. However, thousands of people are rushing to the airport to flee the nation as they are afraid of the terror group's brutal atrocities in the nation.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor