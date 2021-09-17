Jaishankar, Wang discuss disengagement; India says we must set example of Asian solidarity

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on early Friday met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Dushanbe.

Both the leaders discussed the border tensions and disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in border areas.

"Discussed disengagement in our border areas. Underlined that progress in this regard is essential for restoration of peace and tranquillity, which is the basis for the development of bilateral ties," tweeted Jaishankar.

During the talks with Wang Yi, Jaishankar also underscored that it is essential that China does not view "its relations with India through the lens of a third country."

"Also exchanged views on global developments. Emphasized that India does not subscribe to any clash of civilisations theory. It is also essential that China does not view its relations with India through the lens of a third country," Jaishankar said in another tweet.

"As for Asian solidarity, it is for China and India to set an example," he added.

Soldiers of India and China clashed last year resulting in the loss of several lives on both sides. The clashes erupted after the transgression by Peoples Liberation Army (PLA). More than a year had passed since the incident, but tensions continue to simmer between the two Asian giants.

More than 12 rounds of military talks and a series of diplomatic parleys were held between India and China, but the tensions still continue.

There has been some disengagement, but India says full disengagement will only result in de-escalation. Some disengagement has indeed taken place recently, but it is not complete.

Earlier, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said that India will reiterate its position regarding de-escalation of forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) during the meeting with Wang.

"Our EAM will be there and hopefully we will be having a number of bilateral meetings. I do not want to prejudge which one. I do not rule in or rule out any meetings. So let's wait for what meetings take place," Bagchi said at the media briefing in New Delhi.

"We reiterate our position that completion of disengagement in the remaining areas can pave the way forward for two sides to consider de-escalation of forces and ensure full restoration peace and tranquillity and enable bilateral relations," he said.

The meeting of the two foreign ministers comes at a time when India and China have been going through diplomatic tensions over border disputes along the LAC in eastern Ladakh as well as turmoil in Afghanistan post-Taliban takeover.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be participating, along with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan and US President Joseph R Biden, in the Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework in Washington DC, USA, on September 24, 2021.

Interestingly, the EU adopted an Indo-Pacific strategy on cooperation and the US, UK and Australia signed a security pact called "AUKUS" on Wednesday.

The SCO is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its foundation, in which India is participating for the fourth time as a full member.

