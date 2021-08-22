Japan 'effectively' refuses to issue visas for two military-appointed diplomats of Myanmar

Japan has "effectively refused" the request to issue visas for two military-appointed diplomats of Myanmar, Kyodo News reported citing sources.

Myanmar military has requested the Japanese authorities to issue visas for them while Tokyo continues to recognize the status of the two sacked by the coup in March.

"Japan has said it 'is considering' the request but has yet to start issuance procedures," the sources said.

Authorities also expressed that they "do not recognize the military, known as Tatmadaw, as a legitimate governing body of Myanmar."

Japan allowing the two replacements to be posted to the Myanmar Embassy in Tokyo would be tantamount to recognizing the February 1 military coup that ousted the country's elected government under civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Kyodo News reported citing government sources.

These developments came following the Myanmar military's move to nullify the status of two diplomats a month after staging a coup against Myanmar's democratically elected government.

However, Japanese authorities have the two to stay in Japan. "We have made arrangements so the two can continue to work as diplomats," Kyodo News reported citing a government source.

Meanwhile, the Immigration Service Agency of Japan has also given a certificate of refugee status to Myanmar national football goalkeeper Pyae Lyan Aung, stating that he could face persecution if he returns to his country.

More than 945 people have been confirmed to be killed since the military takeover on February 1, according to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

