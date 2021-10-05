Japan PM Kishida holds first telephonic talks with US President Biden, agree to strengthen alliance

In his first phone call with a foreign leader since taking office, Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held talks with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

During the phone call, they confirmed their intention to strengthen the Japanese-US alliance, Kyodo News reported.

In turn, Biden reaffirmed US commitments to defend Japan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor