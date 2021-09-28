Japan to cut COVID-19 quarantine period to 10 days

Japan will shorten its COVID-19 quarantine period from 14 to 10 days starting October 1, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Monday.

Currently, Japanese nationals and permanent residents must spend 14 days in quarantine, including three days in a government-designated facility, for those arriving from more than 40 high-risk countries, including Belgium, Cuba India, Turkey, Russia and Uzbekistan.

"Starting October 1, those who return to the country with a valid vaccination certificate will be exempt from staying in quarantine for the remaining four days if they test negative for the coronavirus on the tenth day of quarantine," Kato said at a press conference.

The official added that those arriving from high-risk regions requiring only three days of quarantine will longer have to undergo it.

The reason for the easing of restrictions is the satisfactory progress of the vaccination campaign, Kato said.

Japan registered 2,134 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the country's total to 1,694,675, including 17,482 fatalities. (/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor