Jindal Global Law School signs 10 MoUs with leading international varsities

New Delhi, Oct 13 Pursuant to its commitment to promoting internationalization and continuing in its collaborative initiatives, Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), has signed MoUs to establish 10 new international collaborations with international partner universities.

The new partners of JGLS include 10 universities in 8 countries Australia (2), New Zealand (1), Portugal (1), Slovakia (1), South Africa (1), United Kingdom (2), United States (1), and Uzbekistan (1).

The types of collaborations include short-term study abroad programmes, J.D. transfers, pathways to master's degrees, joint research and faculty exchange programmes. Students of the 5-year law programmes, 3-year law programme, and postgraduate programmes will be the beneficiaries of these collaborations. Further, pathways to many MA and selected LLM programmes of the Queen Mary University London have been exclusively secured for the students of the three-year BA (Hons) Legal Studies programme.

The Law Schools and Universities are: Federation University, Australia; University of South Australia, Australia; Universidade Catolica Portuguesa, Portugal; The University of Waikato, New Zealand; Comenius University in Bratislava, Slovakia; The University of Capetown, South Africa; University of London, United Kingdom; Queen Mary University of London, United Kingdom; Texas A&M University, United States of America; Tashkent State University of Law, Uzbekistan.

These new partnerships are in addition to the 20 MoUs signed since August 2020. With these new collaborations in place, the Jindal Global Law School has over 200 international collaborations that will provide unparalleled global education opportunities to its students. All collaborations of JGU are methodically planned, institutionally sustainable, and meticulously implemented.

Reflecting on JGU's efforts in promoting international collaborations, Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University and Founding Dean, Jindal Global Law School, states, "Internationalization has been one of the five pillars of strength for JGU (the other four being its Interdisciplinary Curriculum, Global Faculty, vibrant Research Ecosystem, and effective Student Career Services). We have been putting relentless efforts in strengthening our ties with educational partners from all over the world such that we maximize the possibilities of intercultural learning experience for our students. As JGU and JGLS grows in leaps and bounds through the introduction of innovative and socially relevant programmes, thereby increasing its student strength, we consider it our duty and responsibility to make certain that opportunities are in abundance for all our students who aspire to become part of our short-term study abroad programmes, student exchange programmes, dual degree programmers and other pathways to pursue higher studies in the leading law schools and universities of the world. All these collaborations are based on the needs of our programmes, right-partner identification, and pre-assessed learning outcomes".

Professor Kumar further observed, "The institutional resilience of JGU is demonstrated by the fact that the Jindal Global Law School has itself established 30 new international collaborations during the pandemic in the last one year. We are committed to providing a world-class legal education to our students and we will overcome all challenges to fulfill the dreams and aspirations of our students."

According to Professor (Dr) Sreejith S.G., Professor and Executive Dean, Jindal Global Law School, "Our global rankings, international standing, and our galaxy of faculty members have a reputational effect that prompts many international institutions to collaborate with JGLS. Their openness and reception to JGLS have been refreshing. The immense success in the past collaborations and outstanding performance of our students during the short-term study aboard programmes have certainly contributed to this reception."

Professor Malvika Seth, Associate Professor and Associate Dean (International Collaborations), Jindal Global Law School adds that "When we reach out to partner institutions and explain our motivations and goals during the preliminary meetings, we have found them to be sharing the same. Hence, they always reciprocate our enthusiasm to partner with them. This sense of having common goals and aspirations helps in mutually designing innovative and appropriate types of collaborations between two institutions. Apart from the custom collaborations, some of the partner universities have expressed interest to have joint clinics, joint moots, resource sharing, and mutual teaching of course modules".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor