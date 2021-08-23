Jio tops subscriber race in June, Vodafone Idea's user base erodes

New Delhi, Aug 23 Reliance Jio topped the subscription race in June, followed by Bharti Airtel.

Jio added over 54.66 lakh subscribers during the month, taking its total subscriber base to 43.67 crore, data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed.

Bharti Airtel added over 38.12 lakh to take its total customers to over 35.21 crore.

On the other hand, Vodafone Idea continued to lose customers. In June, it lost over 42.89 lakh subscribers and by the end of the month, its user base stood at 27.33 crore.

"Total wireless subscribers increased from 1,176.84 million at the end of May-21 to 1,180.83 million at the end of June-21, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.34 per cent. Wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 641.48 million at the end of May-21 to 646.29 million at the end of June-21 however, wireless subscription in rural areas decreased from 535.36 million to 534.54 million during the same period," the TRAI said.

Monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless subscription were 0.75 per cent and (-) 0.15 per cent, respectively, it added.

