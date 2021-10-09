J&K transfers land to AAI for Jammu airport expansion

New Delhi, Oct 9 The Jammu and Kashmir government has transferred land to Airport Authority of India (AAI) for expansion of Jammu airport.

The land to the tune of 974 kanal has been transferred in village Rakh Raipur, tehsil Jammu South free of cost to AAI under the National Civil Aviation Policy 2016.

The state departments namely animal husbandry, irrigation, PWD will be provided budgetary support or compensated with equal land value elsewhere, the government said.

Earlier, Indian Air Force which controls the Jammu airport had issued a notice for airmen (NOTAM) which will lead to removal of 30 per cent load penalty on the airport.

This means that now airlines can fly full load which lead to lower fares and longer destinations by aircraft.

The NOTAM has been issued by IAF as they control the airport. The NOTAM involved coordination with Director General Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Airport Authority of India. The trigger for change was UT govt of Jammu and Kashmir. Three factors are behind the move including a new governance mindset from the lackadaisical to moving the needle.

In addition, market forces have influenced the move as this will improve traveller perception about safety of J&K.

The third advantage is the extension and strengthening of Jammu runway which improves traffic and connectivity for the region.

A notice to airmen (NOTAM) is a notice containing information concerning the establishment, condition or change in any aeronautical facility, service, procedure or hazard, the timely knowledge of which is essential to personnel concerned with flight operations.

