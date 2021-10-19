Joint Iran-Russia Military commission to meet in three months: Iranian General Staff

A joint Iran-Russia military commission will meet in Tehran in three months, Iranian General Staff Chief Major General Mohammad Bagheri said.

Maj. Gen. Bagheri arrived in Moscow on Sunday, where he intended to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Gen. of the Army Valery Gerasimov. On Monday, the head of the Iranian General Staff also said that Tehran is holding talks with Moscow on the purchase of fighters and helicopters.

"A joint Iranian-Russian military commission will meet in Tehran in three months. The commission will discuss cooperation between the two countries in defense, security, military training (of troops) and other issues," the IRNA news agency quoted Maj. Gen. Bagheri as saying.

Russia is a strategic ally of Iran. The countries engage in extensive trade, economic, military and political cooperation. Russia has been building Iran's nuclear power plant in Bushehr for several years. Recently, due to the spread of COVID-19, Russia has been sending batches of Sputnik V vaccines to the country.

Tehran and Moscow maintain close military cooperation and participate in joint military exercises. In the second half of September, member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which includes Russia, approved Iran's application to join the organization a few years later, which, according to many experts, will increase Iran's regional positions, as well as expand cooperation with the SCO countries, including Russia. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

