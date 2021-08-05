Kabul welcomes OIC's statement condemning attacks in Afghanistan

Afghstan Foreign Ministry on Thursday welcomed the statement made by the Orgzation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which condemned the attacks on civilians in the war-torn country.

"In a statement issued on August 4, 2021, the Orgzation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the attacks on civilians and expressed its deep concern over the escalation of violence, by the Taliban, that has caused civilian casualties in Afghstan," the Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

This comes after OIC's General Secretariat, in the statement, called for an immediate ceasefire and reiterated its commitment to supporting an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led inclusive peace and reconciliation process towards reaching a political solution.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry also welcomed this statement and called on OIC to play a more active and effective role in gaining the support of the Islamic world and verified Islamic institutions to end the "bloodshed" in Afghstan and to hold the Taliban accountable for their crimes against humty.

"Recalling the resolutions on Afghstan adopted by OIC Summit and Council of Foreign Ministers meeting as well as the Makkah Declaration issued on July 11, 2019, by the International Ulama Conference on peace and stability in Afghstan, the orgzation reiterates its solidarity and support to the people of Afghstan," the statement said.

( With inputs from ANI )

