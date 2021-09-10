Karnal Bar Association extends support to farmers agitation

Karnal, Sep 10 With the ongoing farmers agitation at the mini-Secretariat in Haryana's Karnal entering its fourth day on Friday, the Karnal Bar Association extended support to the protest. Echoing the demand of the agitating farmers, the association has also demanded the immediate removal of officer Ayush Sinha.

Karnal Bar Association member Paramjeet Singh said that no one is above the law. Ayush Sinha has misused his power and we demand his immediate sacking. We have come here to support the farmers protest wholeheartedly, he added.

Advocate Surjeet Madhana said that we have extended complete support to the farmers agitation. "Two of our members were beaten badly by the police during the protest at the toll plaza on August 28. Raising our voice against this brutal action, the Karnal Bar Association has called for a two-day work suspension in the court. We demand from the government to sack the officer immediately and a case should be registered against him".

Surjeet is the ex General Secretary of the Karnal Bar Association.

Advocate Ranveer Singh Mallik said that the ongoing tussle between the farmers and the government will lead nowhere. In a democratic nation, only talk can lead us to any conclusion. The government cannot be so rigid in a democratic nation. Our farmers are fighting peacefully for their demands for almost one year. Taking a step ahead, the government should talk with the farmers and must consider their demands, he added.

Meanwhile, the local administration has restored the internet facilities in Karnal.

However, Jarnail Singh, a farmer at the protest site, said that restoration of internet is not enough, we are fighting here for our genuine demand to sack Ayush Sinha and give compensation to the family of the farmer who died in the incident.

