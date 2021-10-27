'Krishi UDAN 2.0' to help in doubling farmers' income: Scindia

New Delhi, Oct 27 Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that 'Krishi UDAN 2.0' will help in doubling farmers' income by removing barriers in supply chain.

The minister was speaking at an event to release 'Krishi UDAN 2.0'.

Accordingly, 'Krishi UDAN 2.0' scheme proposes to facilitate and incentivise movement of agri-produce by air transportation.

The enhanced version of the Krishi UDAN scheme offers full waiver of 'Landing, Parking, TNLC and RNFC' charges for Indian freighters and 'P2C' at selected airports of Airport Authority of India primarily, focusing on NER, Hilly and Tribal region.

It will be implemented at 53 airports across the country mainly focusing on Northeast and tribal regions and is likely to benefit farmers, freight forwarders and airlines.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation plans to pilot the scheme for six months, and will introduce amendments based on results of the evaluation and consultations with other stakeholders.

"This scheme will open up new avenues of growth for the agriculture sector and help attain the goal of doubling farmers' income by removing barriers in supply chain, logistics and transportation of farm produce," Scindia said.

"The convergence between the two sectors (Agriculture and Aviation) is possible because of three primary reasons - evolutionary possible use of biofuel for aircraft in future, use of drones in agriculture sector, and due to greater integration and value realisation of agricultural products through schemes like 'Krishi UDAN'."

