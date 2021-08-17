K'taka police expedite probe into discovery of 1,725 kg of explosives

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Aug 17 The Karnataka police are expediting investigations into the case of shocking discovery of 1,725 kilograms of explosives in communally sensitive district of Mangaluru. The police who have secured the custody of the person arrested are grilling him to ascertain the source from where explosives were secured, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused was arrested on Monday and sent to 14 days of police custody.

Police had recovered 350 kilograms of Potassium Nitrate, 50 kilograms of Barium Nitrate, 395 kilograms of Potassium Chloride, 260 kilograms of various types of Aluminium powders, 30 kilograms of lead balls, 240 kilograms of coal, 161 packs of air rifle bullets containing 100 bullets each from a godown in Bandar area of Mangaluru on Monday.

The police stumbled upon the stash while investigating the shooting case of a street dog that took place on July 2. The police investigating how the accused got the weapon and bullets got a tip off about stocking banned explosive materials.

The godown belonged to local gun shop owner Anand Gatti (50). He was arrested and preliminary inquiry suggested that explosives were used in stone quarries and fishing.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Shashikumar explained that stocking explosives in sensitive areas like Mangaluru is a cause of concern and there are more chances of misuse. There is naxal activity in neighboring districts of Udupi and Chikkamaglur. Investigation is on, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor