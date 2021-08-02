Labourer injured in tiger attack in UP

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 2 In yet another incident of a tiger attack, a young labourer has been critically injured.

The incident took place on Sunday in the Dokarpur village in Mitauli area of the district.

The labourer Kamlesh Kumar, was working in his field with a group of labourers when the tiger pounced on him.

Hearing his screams, others rushed to his aid, brandishing batons and shouting. On seeing them, the tiger escaped into the forest area.

Kamlesh was rushed to the community health centre. The doctor treating him said he had sustained injuries on his back but his condition was stable.

The local people said that the tiger had probably strayed from the Dudhwa forest and was hiding in the cane field. It had been sighted several times by the local residents.

"We have regularly informed the forest department but the officials have not taken any steps to push the tiger back into the forest," said Ganpati, a local resident.

Samir Kumar, divisional forest officer, said, "We have sent a team to the village and have ensured best possible treatment for the victim. Our team will monitor the area and check if the tiger is injured or has any other problem.

Prima facie it appears to be an accidental attack as the victim entered a dense cane field and came face to face with the tiger by chance."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor