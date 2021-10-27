Last chance for DU admission based on special cut-off list

New Delhi, Oct 27 Students seeking admission in Delhi University (DU) have a last chance to apply to the varsity on the basis of the special cut-off list released by it. The admission process, which started from Tuesday on the basis of the special cut-off list, will end on Wednesday midnight. However, the special cut-off is likely to soar higher similar to the earlier released cut-off lists.

The special cut-off list requires a student to secure 96-99 per cent marks in most of the undergraduate courses.

The DU will be filling 70,000 seats for students seeking admissions to various undergraduate courses. The varsity has so far released three cut-off lists for admissions to these 70,000 seats. A total of 1,70,186 students have applied for admission on the basis of all three cut-off lists released so far. Of these, 58,000 students have got admission in various DU colleges.

This admission process is significant for those students who were eligible for admission on the basis of the first, second and the third cut-off lists but were unable to do so due to one or the other reason.

According to DU Registrar Vikas Gupta, on the basis of the special cut-off list released by the varsity, applications for seeking admissions can be accepted only till the midnight of October 27. Various colleges affiliated to the varsity will approve the eligible applications for admission by October 28, Gupta said. The fees for seeking admission can be paid till October 29.

DU has fixed 98.25 per cent for Economics course, 98.75 for B.Com (Honours) course and 98.25 per cent for History for the special cut-off list. In the special cut-off list, there is more opportunity for the Reserved Category students as compared to those from the General Category.

Meanwhile, Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) has raised objections against the new rules to be adopted for the recruitment of assistant professors. The DU teachers body believes that 4,000 ad hoc and temporary teachers will become unemployed due to the new recruitment process to be adopted by the varsity.

A meeting of DU's Executive Council is to be held on October 29. However, the DUTA has registered its objection to some provisions fixed for this meeting.

DUTA President Rajib Ray wrote a letter to the varsity Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, informing that DUTA takes seriously the agenda item 5.01 of the meeting. The proposed recommendations (Annexure 5.01) for screening and/or shortlisting criteria for direct recruitment of Assistant Professors in University departments and/or colleges are unacceptable. The DUTA has demanded their immediate repeal .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor