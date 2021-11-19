Lebanon registers 1,175 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

Lebanon on Friday registered 1,175 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 657,367, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported.

The death toll from the virus went up by nine cases to 8,625, and the PCR test positivity rate stood at eight per cent, the ministry said.

The Lebanese authorities have been urging citizens to get vaccinated in a bid to achieve herd immunity, given that the vaccination rate in the country is only 32 per cent.

Lebanon has been fighting against the pandemic since February 21, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

