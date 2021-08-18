Leopard run over by train in UP district

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 18 The carcass of a one-and-a-half-year-old leopard has been found near the Mauzampur railway track in Bijnor district.

The leopard was apparently run over by a train on Monday.

Bijnor divisional forest officer M. Semmaran, said, "It was probably trying to cross the tracks when it was hit by a train."

The carcass has been sent for autopsy to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly.

In the past four years, at least three leopards have been run over by trains in the district, he added.

Bijnor district is rich in wildlife and has an estimated population of over 100 leopards.

