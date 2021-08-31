Leopard trapped in J&K's Ganderbal

Srinagar, Aug 31 After over a month, authorities of the wildlife protection department successfully trapped a leopard in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday that had reportedly killed a child and wounded another.

"We have successfully caged a leopard today in Kondbal area. Over a month ago, a child was lifted and killed by a leopard from a parked car in Zuzan area adjacent to Kondbal," department sources told

"Later, injuries to another child were reported from Kondbal area. We had been tracking the leopard for over a month now. Today, we have succeeded in caging the leopard in Kondbal area.

"We will now gather scientific and human evidence to ascertain whether the caged leopard is the same one that lifted the child from Zuzan area," the sources added.

People gathered in large numbers to see the trapped leopard, while the ground staff of the wildlife protection department had a tough time ensuring that the animal was not harmed by the angry mob.

The leopard will now be shifted to the Dachigam National Park where it will be kept in protection custody till it is ascertained whether or not the animal had killed the child.

"If cleared of the suspicion, the animal would be rehabilitated inside the national park. Otherwise it will be kept in the protective custody," the sources said.

