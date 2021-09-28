Lightning kills 9 in MP's Dewas and Agar Malwa

Bhopal, Sep 28 At least nine people were killed due to lightning strikes in Dewas and Agar Malwa districts of Madhya Pradesh. Six people died in Dewas and while three lost their lives in Agar Malwa.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Congress state president Arun Yadav have expressed grief over the deaths.

According to the official information, six people died due to lightning strikes in Dewas district on Monday in Tonkkhurd, Khal, Gagankheda and Bamnibujurg villages. Collector Chandramouli Shukla immediately sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those who died under the Revenue Book Circular 6-4 of Madhya Pradesh Government Revenue Department (Relief Branch).

Some people were also injured in the lightning strikes. They were rushed to hospital in Indore.

Similarly, in Agar-Malwa the lightning claimed three lives. Incidents of lightning were reported from Manasa, Pilwas and Lasuldia Kelwa villages of the district.

Chief Minister Chouhan has expressed grief over the death of citizens due to lightning in Dewas and Agar Malwa districts and directed the district administrations to help the affected families.

Former state president of Congress, Arun Yadav has also expressed grief over the deaths and prayed for the recovery of those seriously injured.

