Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrives at Vienna Airport ahead of World Conference of Speakers of Parliament

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived at Vienna International Airport on Monday ahead of the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (5WCSP) organised by the Austrian Parliament, Inter-Parliamentary Union and the United Nations.

An Indian Parliamentary delegation led by Birla will attend the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament on September 7-8 and the first global parliamentary summit on countering terrorism on September 9 in Vienna.

The Indian delegation was received by India's Ambassador to Austria Jaideep Mazumder.

"The World Conference of Speakers of Parliament is held regularly every five years with the goal to reinforce the parliamentary dimension of global governance. Sri @JaideepMazumder, Ambassador of India to Austria, Montenegro & Holy See, welcomed the Indian delegation at the airport," according to a tweet by Indian Embassy in Austria.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is accompanied by Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha Harivansh and other senior officers.

( With inputs from ANI )

