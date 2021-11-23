Looking forward to re-launching the US-India Trade Policy Forum: Katherine Tai

United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai on Tuesday thanked Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal for the warm welcome in India and said that she is looking forward to re-launch the US-India Trade Policy Forum.

Tai, who is on a two-day visit, on Monday attended a welcome reception hosted by Piyush Goyal.

"So grateful to Minister @PiyushGoyal for the warm welcome to New Delhi and a splendid dinner meeting with Indian government and business leaders. Thank you! Looking forward to re-launching the U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum tomorrow," Katherine Tai tweeted.

Speaking at a public forum on Monday, US Trade Representative said that India and the US face shared challenges in areas like climate change, vulnerable supply chains, and promoting market-oriented principles and structures.

The US trade representative also said that trade relations with India are the top priority for President Joe Biden. "The trade relationship between our two countries is a priority, both for President Biden and for me. That's why it was important for me to come to India and relaunch the Trade Policy Forum (TPF) on my first trip to Asia," she said.

She also said that she is looking forward to discussing how further collaboration on worker-centric policies can be beneficial for the India-US trade relationship. "We are committed to ensuring the trade partnership is both robust and sustainable," she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

