Ludhiana sees highest ever vaccination on single day

Chandigarh, Sep 6 Ludhiana district in Punjab has achieved the highest ever vaccination against Covid-19 on a single day with 131,993 doses, an official said on Monday.

Lauding the feat achieved on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said this will further strengthen the fight against the coronavirus.

He said the milestone of administering more than 1.31 lakh doses was not possible without the support of people, who took part wholeheartedly in the inoculation drive that has so far covered 2,254,619 people that started on January 16.

He thanked Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and his municipal councillor wife Mamta Ashu and other public representatives for launching door-to-door vaccination drive in Ludhiana that has received overwhelming response.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor