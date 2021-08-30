Maj Gen SS Slaria takes over as GOC of Kilo Force

Srinagar, Aug 30 Major General Sanjiv Singh Slaria has taken over as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Counter Insurgency Force Kilo on Monday, the army said.

"Major General SH Sahi on relinquishing the command moves to Delhi on an important assignment in the army headquarters," the army said, adding: "Maj Gen Sahi's tenure saw the Kilo Force take distinctive steps towards peace and stability in North Kashmir."

Major General Slaria was commissioned into 10 Armoured Regiment in June 1990. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the winner of the Sword of Honour at the Indian Military Academy, the General Officer has attended staff courses at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, Command and General Staff College at Thailand, Higher Defence Management Course at the College of Defence Management, Secunderabad and the prestigious NDC Course at Mirpur, Bangladesh.

In his distinguished military career spanning over three decades, Slaria has held various prestigious instructor and staff appointments.

He was an instructor at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, and Directing Staff at the College of Defence Management, Secunderabad.

Slaria has held various important staff appointments prior to assuming the command of the prestigious Counter Insurgency Force (Kilo).

