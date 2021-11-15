Man dropped out of school at age of 16, now earns 450 crores every year!

During the Corona period, many people's businesses came to a standstill, but there are also people whose fortunes changed overnight. For a person living in Leeds, England, coronavirus pandemic became a turning point in his life. Steve Parkin's fortune has increased by 450 crores in the last one year since the Corona epidemic. Steve Parkin became a billionaire after leaving school at the age of 16. During the Corona period, everything was closed. Supermarkets were also closed due to lockdown. This led to an increase in online shopping and a change in Steve Parkin's fortunes.

Steve Parkin started an online logistics delivery company in 1992 called Man with a Van. During the Corona period his company began to get good jobs. This is because of the significant increase in online shopping due to which logistics companies profited. Parkin's company now owns large warehouses. Parkin's company now works with brands such as Marks & Spencer, ASDA and Morriser to reach customers.

Steve Parkis is now the tenth richest man in Yorkshire. His wealth has increased by Rs 450 crore in the last one year. The company claims that its business has grown by 39.1 per cent in the last one year and has a turnover of around Rs 700 crore. The number of employees of the company has also increased by two thousand. Parkin's company employs about 10,000 people. Born in Leeds, Parkin was born into a fishing family. He dropped out of school at the age of 16 after obtaining a driver's license. He started driving at the age of 16.