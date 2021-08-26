Man gets caught in his own trap when he frames another

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 26 A mans allegation that he had been shot at and his minor son was taken away, has boomeranged after investigations revealed that the alleged accused was a physically challenged person with 80 per cent disability.

Jaipal Singh lodged a complaint with the Tanda police, accusing one Riyaz of shooting at him and kidnapping his eight-year-old son.

The Tanda police arrested Riyaz who turned out to be physically challenged.

Rampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankit Mittal said, "The case looked suspicious since the beginning, yet we booked and arrested Riyaz on Tuesday following the complaint. Riyaz had 80 per cent disability and could hardly move. The police team then and recovered the boy, who was kept hidden by his father."

The SP said that investigations revealed that Jaipal had shot himself in his hand to frame Riyaz, who had been repeatedly asking him to return the loan he had taken.

The SP said, "Jaipal has now been booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person), 193 (punishment for false evidence), 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to injure) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He will be arrested and sent to jail."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor