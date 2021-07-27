Man held for smuggling red sanders worth Rs 20L in Andhra

Bollapalli (Andhra Pradesh), July 27 A 31-year-old man was arrested from Bollapalli village in Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh for stealing and illegally transporting red sanders worth Rs 20 lakh.

Prakasam district police on Monday said that they have arrested Sangatipalli Jaya Ramudu from the Bollapalli toll plaza on National Highway 16. Ramudu was transporting 24 red sanders logs weighing 472 kg in a pick-up vehicle.

The accused is a native of Mydukuru village in Kadapa district, the police said.

The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Andhra Pradesh Forest (Amendment) Act, 2016, Andhra Pradesh Forest Produce Transit Rules, Wildlife Protection Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The police seized the prized wood, the pick-up vehicle and a smartphone from Ramudu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor