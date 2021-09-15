Man kils mother, keeps body buried in bedroom for two years

Kolkata, Sep 15 Police arrested a 38-year-old man who allegedly killed his mother over her habit of going on short trips and buried her below the floor of his room for two years. The incident that happened at Hatudewan Pirtala Canal Crossing in East Burdwan district came to light when his estranged wife revealed the entire matter to the police on Tuesday.

According to the police the deceased woman, 58-year-old Sukran Bibi, used to stay with her younger son Sahidul Sheikh alias Nayan. On January 10, 2019 Sheikh, who is said to be short tempered, killed his mother because she wanted to go on a short trip. Sheikh hit her on her head with a blunt object and then strangled her.

"As there was no one there at the time of the murder he dug up the floor of his bedroom and buried her there. Everyday since then he used to burn incense sticks over the place where his mother was buried," a senior police officer of Burdwan police station said.

According to the local people no one had any clue about the missing Sukran Bibi. After she went missing the victim's elder son Kismat Ali had lodged a complaint at Burdwan police station but the police were clueless about the woman.

Recently, a dispute cropped up between Sheikh and his wife and she decided to move to her father's house at Bhatar in East Burdwan district. To resolve the problem, Ali went to meet Sheikh's wife on Tuesday and came to know about the incident. He immediately rushed to the police station and informed them.

Sheikh's wife, who got married to him six months after the incident, told the police that her husband used to physically torture her everyday and occasionally told her that as he had killed his mother and buried the body in the bedroom, he would kill and bury her similarly. Sheikh's wife said that she left her husband's house out of fear.

Though police arrested Sheikh on Tuesday night, they had to wait for the court's order before they could dig up the room to recover the body. On Wednesday, the police after getting the necessary permission, dug up the floor of the bedroom in front of a judicial magistrate and found some bones there. "The body parts have been sent to the laboratory for forensic tests and autopsy. Once the murder is established we will initiate legal action against the accused," the officer said.

