Man marries rice cooker in Indonesia, divorces it 4 days later

In a weird incident, a man from Indonesia got married to a rice cooker a few days ago. A few days back, a man named Khoirul Anam had shared his wedding photos on Facebook. In the photo, Anam was dressed like groom. While the pressure cooker was visible in white clothes. He performed the marriage ceremony with his rice cooker. One of the pics shows him kissing the cooker.

Anam also signed the marriage documents. The photo also went viral on social media. In a short caption accompanying the post, Mr Anam said he decided to marry his rice cooker as it was "Fair, obedient, loving and good at cooking." But Anam's marital life did not go very well. Anam 'divorced' the kitchen appliance, citing that it could only cook rice. The Indonesian man announced the divorce on Facebook.

The pics sparked much amusement on Facebook, collecting nearly 10,000 'likes' and over 1200 comments. Anam's wedding was just a public stunt, according to local websites. Anam always stays in the news by doing such stunts. He is known for that. Anam's wedding stunt was a success. His wedding photos went viral on social media.



