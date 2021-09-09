Man questions bikini clad women at beach over their outfits, asks "Why do you dress this way?"

A group of women wearing bikinis at the beach were confronted by a man over their outfits. The man claimed if the women dres this way the youth wouldn't need to see pornography. Mia and eight other friends were at the beach in Fort Collins, Colorado, when they were questioned by a man identified as Logan Dorn.

Mia (18) recorded the whole incident on her phone and posted it on her TikTok account with name @ggarbagefairy, on Tuesday. The video has already garnered more than a million views, and has since been shared to Reddit.

In the video Dorn can be seen saying: "Why do you dress this way?" before labeling their bikinis: "That's a thong and that's a bra." One of the girl from the group can be heard saying,"I'm at the beach in my bathing suit."

Further Dorn said,"you're flaunting your stuff," and "you look around and you're the only thing that sticks out because your whole body is showing." He also tries to justify his comments by saying,"Here's the thing there's free will in America, there's freedom of speech."

The women respond by saying,"please go away," "why are you looking at me. Close your eyes," "I'm not flaunting anything, don't look at me," "please go," and "get the f*** away."

Dorn further adds,"If men of God don't stand up then our society's going to go down the drain because there's no morality." The women respond him they're atheist, but he replies: "If you're an atheist doesn't mean you have to show your body off, you can still put clothes on...

"I'm speaking truth. Your body will never ever satisfy. The physical never ever satisfies. There's a longing in each of your hearts to actually be seen."The reason why you're showing your body is because you're like 'am I pretty enough'... Next time you come to a beach and there's young eyes take that into consideration."

Mia also shared a pictured of the entire group's outfits captioning: "None of them are thong style bikinis, which even if they were it would not matter. They were really normal bikinis... there were lots of people wearing the same stuff, it was a public beach."

The whole video has gone viral and people have lashed out at Dorn and criticized his approach.. But Dorn said he won't apologize adding: "I'm not going to apologize, I'm just going to say I'm going to continue to stand on the truth and I'm going to continue to stand on the word of God... Our society is on such a downcline of morality, pornography and lust is at an all-time high..."

He also uploaded a video on his TikTok account that says his side of story. In the video he can be heard saying he was with his family at the beach that also had yong children. He said the women group in bikini were showing too much and his family had to move.