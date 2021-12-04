Man rushed to hospital after he gets World War II-era explosive stuck up his rectum

In a shocking incident, a man was rushed to the emergency ward of hospital in Britain after a World War II-era artillery shell stuck inside his rectum

After the incident police and army experts were also called in but the hospital staff removed the munition safely before they arrived, police in Gloucestershire, western England, said.

"Police attended Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on Wednesday morning (December 1) after a report that a patient had presented with a munition in his rectum," police said in a statement.

After the medics removed the object safely from the man's rectum, Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were contacted. They attended and confirmed it was not live and therefore not a danger to the public.

As per news reports, "The patient said he found the shell when he was having a clear-out of his stuff. "He said he put it on the floor then he slipped and fell on it — and it went up his a**e. "He was in a considerable amount of pain. I think he collected military memorabilia."