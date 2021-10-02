Man uses fake skeleton as passenger to drive in car pool lane

A driver was caught for using a fake skeleton as a passenger so that he could drive in a car pool lane. The incident took place in Houston, Texas. The whole incident was shared on Facebook on Wednesday by the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office.

"We know Halloween's just around the corner, but when Constable Ted Heap's Toll Road deputies saw this vehicle in the Katy HOV lanes, they had a feeling in their bones that something wasn't right," said the constable's office in the post.

"Our deputies saw right through the ruse and issued the driver a bone-afide citation," the office continued. "After a sternum lecture, deputies wished him bone voyage!" The post also had a picture of the fake skeleton buckled into the passenger's seat. The post didn't mention the driver's name.

One of the Facebook user commented on the post,"This post made my day. Not just the hilarious effort on the part of the offender but also the great, 'punny' writing."

"My daughter suggested he may have started the day alive, but the traffic got to him," joked another."You got me laughing all the way to my bone marrow," added another commenter.

High-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes allow certain drivers to avoid traffic. To occupy an HOV lane in Texas, a vehicle must contain one or more passengers. According to Houston's official government website, an HOV lane violation could result in a $170 fine. However, Wednesday's driver wasn't the first one to get caught using a fake passenger to avoid traffic.