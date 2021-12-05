Managing livestock waste in Himachal reduces expensive farm inputs

Shimla, Dec 5 Amid widespread shortage of fertilizers in the ongoing planting season in several states largely owing to spiking international prices, farmers in Himachal Pradesh are using home-made alternatives for cultivation that are not only safer for the environment but are also boosting their incomes by reducing their dependence on chemicals.

State government records say 146,438 farmers, including 14,000 apple growers, in the hill state are doing natural farming either partially or fully, over 8,268 hectares.

This means they are not rushing to the market to plant the winter crops not hampering their planting season like in neighbouring states Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh where farmers are currently facing a severe shortage of fertilizers.

Middle-aged vegetable grower Raman Saini, a progressive farmer from Haroli in Una district adjoining Punjab, is one of many to benefit from an alternative method of cultivation that saves the soil from deterioration, boosts his bottom line and importantly without sacrificing much food production.

Earlier, he struggled to market the vegetables a fact he attributes to overuse of chemical pesticides to control diseases and pests. Even the soil fertility was deteriorating.

"I am so relaxed since I shifted to natural farming three years back. I don't have to run for fertilizers in the market. My land is more fertile and I don't have any health hazards with the farm inputs I make at home with the natural farming technique," an upbeat Saini told .

He grows crops with natural farming technique on 25 bighas and takes three crops in a year.

Earlier, he used to spend Rs 45,000 on fertilizers

