Maruti Suzuki India's August sales rise to 1.31L units

New Delhi, Sep 1 Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India's total sales in August rose to 1,30,699 from 1,24,624 units sold during the corresponding month of 2020.

Accordingly, total sales in the month include domestic sales of 1,05,775 units, off-take to other original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of 4,305 units and exports of 20,619 units.

"Sales volume of the company in August 2021 was affected due to electronic components' shortage. The company took all possible measures to limit the adverse impact," the company said in a statement.

"While the sales volume in August 2021 was affected due to electronic components' shortage, the sales volume in August 2020 was impacted due to Covid-19 related disruptions."

