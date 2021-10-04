Meenakashi Lekhi meets Denmark envoy, discuss ties in Green Strategic Partnership

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Monday met Ambassador of Denmark to India Freddy Svane in a bid to discuss bilateral cooperation in the Green Strategic Partnership.

"Delighted to meet Ambassador of Denmark @Svane_freddy. We discussed our bilateral cooperation in the Green Strategic Partnership. Looking forward to further enhancing our cultural cooperation and people-to-people relations," Lekhi informed in a tweet.

In July, both countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of health and medicine.

Earlier, an official release stated that the bilateral MoU will encourage cooperation between India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Health Ministry of Denmark through joint initiatives and technology development in the health sector.

The release informed that the MoU will strengthen bilateral ties between India and Denmark. It will facilitate in improving the public health status of the people of both countries.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor