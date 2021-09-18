Minor girl abducted, raped in Pakistan's Karachi

In another case of deteriorating law and order situation in Pakistan, Karachi Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl in the steel town of Karachi.

The victim's parents on Friday filed a missing person complaint at a police station in Somar Goth. The child was reportedly abducted while she was playing on the roof of the house, Samaa News reported.

"After a few hours, when we went to check up on her, she wasn't there," parents told the police.

Following the complaint, a search operation was conducted in which the Karachi Police detained five men for the question.

Meanwhile, Kamran, one of the five detained men confessed that he abducted the child from the roof of the house and raped her, Samaa Tv reported citing the investigation officer.

The incident came after recent reports suggest that the plight of women in Pakistan is increasing day by day.

As per the reporters, nearly 6,754 women were abducted in the country's Punjab province in the first half of 2021. Out of that, 1890 women were raped, 3721 were tortured whereas 752 children were raped.

The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) has released an investigation report on incidents of violence against women and children in Punjab and Islamabad during the first half of 2021, Dunya News said.

In Islamabad, there were nearly 34 official incidents of rape while 27 incidents were reported in the media. The number of official incidents of violence recorded in Punjab was 3,721, but only 938 cases were reported in the media, Dunya News said.

Recently on August 14, a horrifying video from Pakistan has emerged online in which hordes of men were seen groping, mauling and tearing off the clothes of a woman, who is famed for her videos on TikTok.

Several such horrific videos of the woman being "brutally attacked" in Lahore even as the country celebrated its Independence Day on August 14 surfaced online and for a while, the incident was among top hashtags on Twitter #minarPakistan and #400 men were among the hashtags being used by outraged netizens who expressed their shock and disgust at the violence against the woman.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor