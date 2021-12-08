Mixed covid vaccines strengthens immune system, Lancet study

There has been a lot of talk about giving mixed doses of different corona vaccines. However, a research on this has now been published in the Lancet magazine. Giving mixed doses builds a very strong immune system, the report said. The research was carried out by a team of researchers from Oxford University. After taking the first dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine, they were tested with the second dose of Moderna or Navavax vaccine. 1070 people participated in the test. After giving mixed doses, no safety concerns were raised in the study of 1,070 participants. All of these have been shown to have a strong immune system against the coronavirus.

"Thanks to studies such as these, we are now getting a more complete picture of how different Covid-19 vaccines can be used together in the same vaccine schedule," said Professor Matthew Snape, Associate Professor at the University of Oxford.

Infection with the Omicron, a variant of the coronavirus, first discovered in South Africa, is on the rise. Particularly alarming in Britain, where 90 patients have been diagnosed with omicron in 24 hours. British Health Minister Sajid Javid has admitted in Parliament that a mass outbreak has started in the country. According to Javid, the number of patients infected with omicron in Britain has risen to 336. Of the 90 patients found within 24 hours, 64 were in England, 23 in Scotland and three in Wales. No patients of the new variant have been found in Northern Ireland yet.

