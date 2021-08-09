Modi condemns attack on PM of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

New Delhi, Aug 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the attack on Prime Ralph Gonsalves, his counterpart of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and wished him quick recovery and good health.

In a tweet, Modi said: "I condemn the ghastly attack on Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Excellency, I wish you quick recovery and good health. We will miss your presence at the UNSC Open Debate on Maritime Security today."

During an anti-vaccine protest led by nurses and other workers in the eastern Caribbean island, Prime Minister Gonsalves was injured after a demonstrator threw a rock at his head.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital.

As per reports, Gonsalves was injured when he stepped out of his car and tried to walk into Parliament amid a crowd of some 200 people that had blocked the entrance as they set roadblocks on fire.

According to local media reports, an unidentified woman had been arrested after the incident and no further details were immediately available.

The protest was organised by unions of nurses, police and other workers who claimed that the government planned to mandate vaccines for certain employees.

Prime Minister Gonsalves had reportedly clarified that he would not make vaccines mandatory.

