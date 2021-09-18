Modi lauds visually impaired student's ambition to join IAS

Panaji, Sep 18 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded a visually impaired post-graduate student's ambition to become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, wishing her well in her pursuit, while expressing hope that he would be able to utilise her services as a bureaucrat soon.

Modi was speaking to Sumera Khan, the student studying for her Masters in English literature at the Goa University, during a virtual interaction with health workers, ruling politic, administrative officials and a cross section of people from Goa.

Modi first enquired about Khan's battle with her impairment, about whether she had been visually impaired from birth, before asking her about her ambition.

"You have been a topper in your class. Now you are studying for an MA in Eng literature. This is an inspiration in itself. What is your plan ahead?" Modi asked Khan during the interaction.

When the student said that she was preparing for civil service examinations and her ambition was to become an Indian Administrative Service officer, the Prime Minister said: "You become an IAS officer soon, so that I will be able to use your help in my work."

Modi's interaction had been planned against the backdrop of the state achieving 100 per cent coverage of the first Covid vaccine dose.

