Moldovan foreign minister to visit Russia in November

Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu will visit Russia in November, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"I can tell you that Nicu Popescu, the Moldovan foreign minister, will come to the Russian Federation next month," Lavrov told reporters, adding that the sides will discuss bilateral relations.

Lavrov also mentioned that Russia is ready to establish close contacts with Moldova, including on a high level.

"As for Moldova, Sandu has repeatedly mentioned in her public speeches her desire to have normal relations, mutually beneficial relations with Russia. By the way, some Western parties have even begun to reproach her for this," Lavrov added.

Though there is high possibility that Washington and Brussels will again interfere in Moldova's internal affairs, Russia is ready for contacts and will be well prepared, the minister concluded. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

