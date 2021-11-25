More than 114 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Vietnam
November 25, 2021
Vietnam reported additional 12,450 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours as of 4 pm Thursday.
They included 21 imported cases and 12,429 locally-transmitted cases in 59 cities and provinces. So far, Vietnam has reported 1,168,228 COVID-19 infections.
Also on Thursday, 5,627 COVID-19 patients fully recovered bringing the total recoveries in Vietnam to 942,888.
In the last 24 hours, 164 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded.
So far, Vietnam has administered 114.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. 39 out of 63 cities and provinces have fully inoculated 50% of their people aged above 18 years old. (ANI/VOVWORLD)
( With inputs from ANI )
