More than 114 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Vietnam

Vietnam reported additional 12,450 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours as of 4 pm Thursday.

They included 21 imported cases and 12,429 locally-transmitted cases in 59 cities and provinces. So far, Vietnam has reported 1,168,228 COVID-19 infections.

Also on Thursday, 5,627 COVID-19 patients fully recovered bringing the total recoveries in Vietnam to 942,888.

In the last 24 hours, 164 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded.

So far, Vietnam has administered 114.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. 39 out of 63 cities and provinces have fully inoculated 50% of their people aged above 18 years old. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor